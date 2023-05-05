Lima, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 28, 2023 -- Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the decisions made by the Board of Directors in the session held on April 27th, 2023.

Credicorp’s new Board of Directors, as per the Bye-laws of the company, appointed Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Raimundo Morales Dasso as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Luis Enrique Romero has been a Director of Credicorp Ltd. since 2017 and of Banco de Credito del Peru since 2009. He is also a member of the Board of Pacifico Cia. de Seguros y Reaseguros. Mr. Romero has a vast experience as Head of Finance and General Manager in different companies in the consumer and services sector related to Grupo Romero. Mr. Romero holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Boston University (United States).

New Board Committees Composition

On April 27th, the Board of Credicorp, defined the Board Committees composition as follows:

(I) = Independent Director C = Chair M = Member

Credicorp recently announced the election of its new Board of Directors. The new members, further diversify Credicorp’s board and add extensive professional expertise in digital transformation within the financial services sector, fintech investing, sustainability development, and wholesale and investment banking; and increase female board representation to 33.3%. For further information regarding the new Board, please refer to our March 28th press release .

Dividends Declaration

The Board of Directors also approved the distribution of dividends according to the Bye-Laws of the Company, and considering a total net income of S/ 4,633,095,839, attained in the financial year 2022.

The Board agreed unanimously to pay its shareholders a cash dividend of S/ 2,359,557,925, for a total of 94,382,317 outstanding shares, which is equivalent to S/ 25.0000 per share. The cash dividend shall be paid out on June 9th, 2023, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on May 19th, 2023.

The dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate registered by the Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for the transactions at the close of business on June 7th, 2023. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimals.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

