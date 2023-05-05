First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation” or the “Company”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced that the Company has reached an agreement with Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, an affiliate of Driver Management Company LLC (together, “Driver”) that will allow Driver’s nominee, Allison Ball, to stand for election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Additionally, the settlement contemplates mutually agreed upon governance practices related to the nomination of future nominees. Further, it ends the parties’ costly and disruptive litigation in Delaware Chancery Court.

The settlement agreement addresses the following matters:

Allows shareholders to consider Ms. Ball’s qualifications to serve on the Company's Board of Directors; Reduces the outflow of critical resources and ends the disruption introduced by litigation against the Company; and Allows the Company to implement governance changes to prevent litigation relating to stockholder nominations in the future.

“We have faith that our stockholders support the current Board and share our strong and legitimate concerns about Driver’s candidate,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, President and CEO. “We believe that Driver and its candidate have attempted to create an enormous distraction for this bank at a time when we have significantly more important matters to attend to. We are confident our stockholders recognize the negative impact Driver has had and will reject his deficient nominee soundly.”

The Company has concerns regarding Ms. Ball’s potential election to the Board. Specifically, the Company believes she lacks the necessary experience, qualifications, and decorum required of a director of a publicly traded financial services institution. Specifically, the Company is concerned about Ms. Ball’s:

lack of experience leading in a highly regulated business;

lack of executive experience in any relevant industry;

lack of the skill, business acumen and respect for rules and regulations required to govern a financial institution; and

exhibited penchant for making inflammatory, insulting, or degrading comments that would reflect negatively on the Company, its clients, and potential partners.

The Company believes that each of these items represents a critical baseline to be considered for service on a public company board. Ms. Ball’s deficits combined with her lack of prior experience on any public company board amplifies the concerns about her ability to serve as an effectual board member and representative of the Company.

Earlier this week, as part of the Board’s focus on continued refreshment that brings new perspectives, diverse views, and broad experience to benefit our stockholders, the Company announced that Gabriel (“Gabe”) Vazquez was appointed as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Vazquez brings exceptional legal, financial and operating acumen to the Board. This will be instrumental as the Company scales its business and navigates risks. Mr. Vazquez was concurrently appointed to the Board of Directors of First Foundation Bank. With Mr. Vazquez, the Board is now comprised of ten directors, seven of whom are independent with 30 percent identifying as diverse based on gender or ethnicity. Mr. Vazquez will stand for election at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About First Foundation

Important Additional Information

