Stronghold Digital Mining Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the market opens on the same day.

Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com. To access the call by phone, please use the following link Stronghold Digital Mining First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event at ir.strongholddigitalmining.com.

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

[email protected]

