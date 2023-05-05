GeneDx Announces Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx ( WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 1-for-33 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Class A common stock will open for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, May 4, 2023 on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol “WGS”. In connection with the reverse stock split, the CUSIP numbers for the Company’s Class A common stock will change to 81663L 200 and for the Company’s public warrants to 81663L 127. The reverse stock split is intended to enable GeneDx to regain compliance with the minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The reverse stock split was approved by GeneDx’s stockholders on April 14, 2023, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s board of directors on April 24, 2023.

The Company filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware on April 28, 2023. The reverse stock split will not reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, which will remain at 1,000,000,000, and will not change the par value of the Class A common stock, which will remain at $0.0001 per share.

The 1-for-33 reverse stock split will automatically convert 33 current shares of GeneDx’s Class A common stock into one new share of Class A common stock. Fractional shares will not be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Each stockholder who would otherwise hold a fractional share of Class A common stock as a result of the reverse stock split will receive one share of Class A common stock in lieu of such fractional share. The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding Class A common stock from approximately 844,390,968 shares to approximately 25,587,605 shares. Proportional adjustments also will be made to the exercise prices of GeneDx’s outstanding stock options and warrants, and to the number of shares issued and issuable under GeneDx’s outstanding equity-based awards.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”) will act as the transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning expectations regarding the effect of the reverse stock split including its impact on the stock price and continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2023, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx, ( WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tricia Truehart
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNzgwNCM1NTYzNDQwIzIyMTAyODg=
GeneDx-Holdings-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.