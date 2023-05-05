2seventy+bio%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), a leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. 2seventy bio will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast which will be available on the investor page of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.2seventybio.com%2F. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI458c3098c2a64310b49e967327a906e7 to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event's start. A replay of the call will be available on the 2seventy bio website following the completion of the call.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape.

With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to “think” smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

