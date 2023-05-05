DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat with B. Riley Securities analyst Zach Cummins and hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day on Thursday, May 25th.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with DHI Group management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or DHI Group’s investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at [email protected].

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005041/en/