General Mills today announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis,which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten-pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance+from+the+Food+and+Drug+Administration (FDA) and the Centers+for+Disease+Control (CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. SalmonellaInfantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The+CDC+estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

