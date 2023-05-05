CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced that due to health reasons, Matthew S. Heiter is resigning as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of NN, Inc., effective immediately.



Warren Veltman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Matt’s leadership and many contributions since he joined our team in 2015. As General Counsel, Matt has been a steadfast partner to me during my tenure as CEO, and a significant driver of the evolution and success of our business. Matt has served as a trusted voice on our leadership team and was instrumental in the transformational sale of our Life Sciences business and helping NN pursue a more sustainable path for growth. I’m grateful for his contributions to NN during his nearly eight years of service, and we wish him the best.”

Mr. Heiter joined NN in July 2015 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. During his tenure, Mr. Heiter led the Company through complex matters while ensuring all Company standards and policies reflect the needs of a changing world and new generation of employees. Underscoring this focus is the Company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and reinforcing NN’s dedication to creating a safe and inclusive work environment, treating employees ethically, and fostering a workplace that empowers every member of NN’s team. Mr. Heiter also led NN’s efforts to develop and produce the Company’s first Sustainability Report in May 2022.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

