FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on May 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our dividend program continues to be an important part of our ongoing efforts to provide value to our shareholders. This dividend marks our 21st consecutive quarter for paying cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $13.10 billion in total assets.

