Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT; TASE: CMCT) (“CMCT”) announced today that it will issue a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss CMCT’s financial results and business. The call will be hosted by Chief Investment Officer Shaul Kuba, Chief Executive Officer David Thompson, Chief Financial Officer Barry Berlin, and Portfolio Oversight Steve Altebrando.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

WEBCAST:

Go to www.creativemediacommunity.com and select the “Investors” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register and test your connection.

PHONE:

1-844-763-8274 (Domestic) or 1-412-717-9224 (International)

REPLAY:

An archived replay of the call will be available for 90 days on a webcast link located on the Investors section of our website.

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT applies the expertise of CIM to the acquisition, development, and operation of premier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT also owns one hotel in Northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration (“SBA”)’s 7(a) loan program. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.creativemediacommunity.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005541/en/

