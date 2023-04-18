Top KingWin Ltd Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top KingWin Ltd ("Top KingWin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TCJH), a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services in China, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ruilin Xu, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell today in celebration of the Company's recent successful listing on Nasdaq. Top KingWin began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 18, 2023.

"We are honored to mark our successful listing on Nasdaq with the ringing of the closing bell. This milestone signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Top KingWin. We eagerly anticipate to continue to grow the Company in the long term with the dedication of our team and the support of our stakeholders, partners, and investors," stated Mr. Xu.

About Top KingWin Ltd

Top KingWin's main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Phone: 718-213-7386
Email: [email protected]

