Editas Medicine Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events

11 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter 2023 and to provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 877-407-0989 and international callers should dial 201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.
  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com. A replay will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

In addition to the conference call, management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
    Time: 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET)
    Location: Las Vegas, NV
  • 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
    Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media and Investor Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]
