Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update to Senior Management Team

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ( EGLX; TSX: EGLX) (the “Company”), an integrated gaming media and entertainment company, today provided an update on its senior management team.

Tara Fournier: Tara has joined as Chief People Officer. Tara is passionate about the intersection of people, organizations and culture, and the impact of nurturing and developing high performing teams in business. Most recently, Tara was the Chief Talent Officer at Tremor International and Global Head of HR for Amobee. Tara’s 20 years of HR experience spans an array of public and private entities in advertising, technology, entertainment, education, and non-profit organizations, including VIZIO, Zillow Group, Disney, Angels Baseball and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). She also serves on the board of directors of the Professionals in Human Resources Association (PIHRA) as its current President, and as a member of the board of directors of the California Society for Human Resource Management (CalSHRM).

Amanda Rubin: Amanda has been promoted to EVP, Brand Solutions, assuming responsibility for all Direct Sales, Programmatic Media and Sponsorships. Amanda has been with Enthusiast Gaming for four years, most recently serving as SVP, Direct Sales. Prior to joining the Company she was Head of Brand Partnerships at Electronic Arts.

Matt Goodman: Matt has been promoted to EVP, Strategic Partnerships, in addition to his current responsibilities for Customer Success. Matt has been SVP, Customer Success for the past two years, creating break-through tent-pole marketing programs, such as NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. Prior to joining Enthusiast Gaming, Matt worked at Yahoo! as Head of Agency Partnerships.

Scotty Tidwell: Scotty has been promoted to EVP, Content & Creators, reflecting his broad range of responsibilities for creator talent, and the creative and content sides of the business, including Luminosity Gaming (esports) and Storied (creator talent agency). Prior to joining Enthusiast Gaming, Scotty was Chief Community Officer at G Fuel where he helped G Fuel scale to become the top energy drink brand in the gaming sector. Scotty is an experienced gaming and esports executive with over 14 years in the gaming industry.

As part of these announced changes, the Company also announces that Eric Bernofsky and Bill Drolet have left Enthusiast Gaming. Eric served in many different management roles since 2015, most recently as Chief Corporate Officer, and helped lead the Company through significant growth in that time, including the Company’s go-public transactions and numerous mergers and acquisitions. Bill served as Chief Revenue Officer since 2022 and in various other senior roles with the Company since 2020.

The Company thanks Eric and Bill for their contributions over the years and wishes them the very best in their future endeavors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an independent gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game players and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, Commerce and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted GenZ and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODgyODgyNCM1NTY2NDMwIzIxMjI4NTY=
Enthusiast-Gaming-Inc-.png
Contacts
Alex Macdonald, CFO
Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.