The Shyft Group to Highlight Market-Ready Blue Arc™ EV Delivery Vans at ACT Expo 2023

11 hours ago
As last-mile delivery fleets look to electrify and reduce emissions,
Blue Arc nears production with CARB-certified Class 3, 4, and 5 all-electric delivery vehicles

Company’s vehicle testing exceeds industry requirements

NOVI, Mich., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. ( SHYF) will exhibit its Blue Arc™ EV delivery vehicles at the 12th annual ACT Expo, taking place May 1-4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.

Attendees can visit Blue Arc EV at booth #6321 to see the all-electric Class 3 delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile fleets and talk to engineering experts. Blue Arc delivery vehicles have passed the most stringent emissions standards set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and achieved a city driving range of 225 miles with the Class 3 vehicle under CARB test conditions. In addition, the company puts its vehicles through additional tests beyond industry requirements to ensure they meet the needs of last-mile delivery.


The first order of 2,000 Blue Arc EVs goes into production in the second half of this year. Since first announcing intentions in June 2021 to bring electric vehicles to market, Shyft has successfully balanced a rapid development timeline with the robust engineering needed for hard-working commercial vehicles. The Blue Arc EV ecosystem includes Class 3, 4, and 5 all-electric walk-in vans as well as the newest introduction, a Class 5 all-electric Crew Cab.

“We’ve met all our development milestones, and even more impressive is the quality and performance we’re achieving with Blue Arc EVs,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. “We know last-mile delivery after 50 years in this space and understand the day-to-day requirements and challenges. Our testing beyond industry requirements is based on this real-world knowledge and will allow us to provide high-performing electric delivery vehicles to our customers.”

Using independent commercial-vehicle test tracks with real-world surfaces and conditions, Shyft puts the Blue Arc all-electric delivery vehicles through the paces including durability testing and safety system validation for traction control on snow and ice, steering and suspension, and driver frontal airbags. In addition, Shyft puts a focus on driver comfort by conducting defrost and environmental testing along with traditional wiper performance, noise tests and more.

Shyft recently announced a $16-million investment in its facilities in Charlotte, Mich., to enable the production of electric vehicles. The Charlotte facility will have the capacity to build 3,000 Blue Arc EVs per year.

Shyft’s recent EPA and CARB certifications are important milestones that allow Shyft’s Blue Arc vans to start production and be sold in all 50 states. The certifications are additionally significant because they will allow Blue Arc customers in states with zero-emission truck regulations to be eligible for incentives.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
313.495.2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
[email protected]
248.825.9343

Investors:
Randy Wilson
VP, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
248.727.3755

