AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company working to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced the appointment of Erik Ostrowski as interim Chief Executive Officer effective as of today. Mr. Ostrowski, who will continue as AVROBIO’s Chief Financial Officer, succeeds founding President and CEO Geoff MacKay, who is leaving to join an emerging early-stage company. The Board of Directors has begun a search to identify a permanent CEO.

“On behalf of the entire board and the AVROBIO team, we thank Geoff for his eight-year commitment, building a purpose-driven company, aiming to free patients from a lifetime of genetic disease. We wish him great success in his next endeavor,” said Bruce Booth, D.Phil., chairman of the AVROBIO board of directors. “As AVROBIO prepares to transition to late-stage development in two exciting programs, Erik will provide steady leadership. A four-year veteran of the company, he has taken on increasing operational and leadership responsibilities over the past few years. We have great confidence in Erik's ability to lead this transition as the Board conducts its search for a permanent CEO.”

“It’s been a great privilege to lead AVROBIO’s growth from a startup to a clinical-stage company that is preparing to advance two clinical programs,” said MacKay. “I believe that this is the right time to transition leadership of AVROBIO to a new leader with deep and relevant rare disease experience to help chart AVROBIO’s next stage of growth.”

“Geoff’s focus and determination have been a big part of getting AVROBIO to where it is today – well on the way to bringing to patients living with lysosomal disorders one-time gene therapies with the potential to halt or reverse genetic disease,” said Ostrowski. “We have the science and talent to deliver on our vision, and I look forward to continuing to build on the strong momentum underway at AVROBIO.”

Erik brings more than 20 years of finance and biotech operating experience, including a focus on rare diseases and cell-based therapies. He is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Faron Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining AVROBIO, Erik was CFO at Summit Therapeutics, where he played a key role in executing the company’s NASDAQ initial public offering, completing multiple strategic transactions and building out the company’s U.S. operations.

Prior to joining Summit, Erik was Vice President of finance at Organogenesis Inc. He previously worked in investment banking, including as a director of healthcare investment banking with Leerink Partners. Erik began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and received a BS in accounting and economics from Babson College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About AVROBIO

Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We target the root cause of genetic disease by introducing a functional copy of the affected gene into patients’ own hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), with the goal of durably expressing the therapeutic protein throughout the body, including the central nervous system. Our first-in-class pipeline includes clinical programs for Gaucher disease and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs for Hunter syndrome and Pompe disease. Our proprietary plato® gene therapy platform is scalable for planned global commercialization. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

