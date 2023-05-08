CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ( NTLA, Financial), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapies leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility report. The report provides a comprehensive update of the Company’s performance and progress across key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas of focus.



“As the leaders in a new era of medicine, we believe ESG principles support long-term value creation for all stakeholders that we serve, including our patients, employees, communities and shareholders,” said John Leonard, M.D., Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are incredibly proud of the scientific progress we continue to make and believe our commitment to corporate responsibility broadly supports our mission to bring forth life-changing genomic medicines. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and reporting on the continued progress of our ESG initiatives.”

Intellia’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility report highlights progress across the following categories:

Commitment to Patients: Intellia’s mission is to develop potentially curative genome editing treatments for people living with severe diseases. The Company is proud to have a patient-first culture and works closely with leading patient organizations to inform its research and development activities.

Intellia’s mission is to develop potentially curative genome editing treatments for people living with severe diseases. The Company is proud to have a patient-first culture and works closely with leading patient organizations to inform its research and development activities. Commitment to Employees: Investing in employees’ professional career growth and personal wellbeing is an important priority at Intellia. A wide range of learning and development opportunities and health benefits, including physical, mental and financial wellbeing, are made available to employees. Intellia is proud of the diversity of its employees and senior management team. In 2022, the Company expanded its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with the launch of newly formed Employee Resource Groups.

Investing in employees’ professional career growth and personal wellbeing is an important priority at Intellia. A wide range of learning and development opportunities and health benefits, including physical, mental and financial wellbeing, are made available to employees. Intellia is proud of the diversity of its employees and senior management team. In 2022, the Company expanded its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with the launch of newly formed Employee Resource Groups. Commitment to Environment and Local Communities: Intellia takes its responsibility as a member of the local community seriously through its Cultural Ambassadors Program and other community initiatives. Although the Company currently has a small ecological footprint, it is actively taking steps to make a positive impact in protecting the environment today and in the future.

Intellia takes its responsibility as a member of the local community seriously through its Cultural Ambassadors Program and other community initiatives. Although the Company currently has a small ecological footprint, it is actively taking steps to make a positive impact in protecting the environment today and in the future. Commitment to Information Security: Intellia prioritizes cybersecurity with oversight, accountability and training, in addition to ensuring the proper handling of one of the Company’s most critical assets – its information.

Intellia prioritizes cybersecurity with oversight, accountability and training, in addition to ensuring the proper handling of one of the Company’s most critical assets – its information. Commitment to Corporate Governance: Good corporate governance is important to ensure Intellia is managed for the long-term benefit of its shareholders. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (NCG) is responsible for overseeing the Company’s ESG goals. In recognition of the importance of ESG, the Board of Directors regularly receives updates on the Company’s progress related to ESG initiatives. In 2022, the NCG also began to have an annual ESG-status update from management, which included progress being made on the Company’s ESG reporting.



The 2023 Corporate Responsibility report has included for the first time Intellia’s alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. This framework aims to provide a comparable, consistent and transparent manner for communicating corporate disclosure of ESG factors.

To learn more about Intellia’s ESG initiatives, please view the full report at this link, or the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR/Cas9, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of CRISPR/Cas9 to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia”, “we” or “our”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding our beliefs and expectations about the advancement, expansion and acceleration of our CRISPR-based platform technology and in vivo and ex vivo pipeline to develop breakthrough genome editing treatments for people living with severe diseases and our ability to recruit and retain employees to execute our long-term strategy.

Any forward-looking statements in this report are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All information in this press release is as of the date of the report, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Ian Karp

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-449-4175

[email protected]

Lina Li

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-706-1612

[email protected]

Media:

Rebecca Spalding

Ten Bridge Communications

+1-646-509-3831

[email protected]

[email protected]