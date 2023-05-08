NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( INDP, “Indaptus” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announces the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Newman, Ph.D., has been named chair for two of the three days of the 4th STING & TLR-Targeting Therapies Summit to be held in Boston on May 9-11, where he will also be a featured speaker.



Dr. Newman’s first talk, “Breaking the Toxicity Barrier: Tumor Eradication in Pre-Clinical Models by Systemic Administration of a Multi-TLR, NOD and STING Agonist,” which features the Company’s cancer research on its Decoy platform will be held on May 10th at 1:30PM. The research discussed is also reflective of the recently presented poster during the American Association for Cancer Research, presented April 18th.

Dr. Newman’s second talk, “Pre-Clinical Anti-HBV Activity with a Passively Targeted, Multi-TLR, NOD and STING Agonist,” which features the Company’s infectious disease research on its Decoy platform will be held on May 11th at 2:30PM.

Jeffrey Meckler, Indaptus’s CEO commented, “We are thrilled for Dr. Newman that he has been recognized for his important work in both the cancer and infectious disease fields with the honor of chairing and giving two presentations at the summit. We look forward to his presentations demonstrating our approach to utilizing killed decoy bacteria to induce the priming of both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity, as well as our ability to use the platform to produce broad and significant inhibition of chronic hepatitis B virus infection in a pre-clinical model at such a prestigious event. The STING & TLR-Targeting Therapies Summit is an important venue in which to exchange scientific insight among the leaders in the innate and adaptive immune target-mediated activation space and we anticipate lively and informative discussion around both individual scientific progress and the industry as a whole.”

The 4th STING & TLR Targeting Therapies Summit will bring together in person, for the first time, 100+ of the biggest players in the innate targeting therapies space from large pharma, biotech, and academia. The agenda is designed to explore the plethora of STING and TLR agonists in development, review clinical trial data, learn from high-profile failures, assess delivery approaches, and discuss strategies to optimize clinical trials and accelerate innate agonist pipelines.

Committed to providing innovative scientific insights, the program includes new sessions to broaden participants’ understanding of PRR activation, expanding beyond oncology and looking at both agonists and antagonists to treat infectious diseases and address inflammation. Deep diving into the role that the microbiome plays in innate immune regulation to provide a more holistic overview of how the STING and TLR activation are regulated. The event will be held at the Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s novel approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and pathways and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system-activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously (i.v.). Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria producing a multiple Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist Decoy platform. The products are designed to have reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cells and pathways of innate and adaptive immunity.

Decoy products represent an antigen-agnostic technology that have produced single-agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. In pre-clinical studies tumor eradication was observed with Decoy products in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or an approved, targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication in pre-clinical models produced innate and adaptive immunological memory, involved activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells, and was associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition.

IND-enabling, nonclinical toxicology studies demonstrated safe i.v. administration without sustained induction of hallmark biomarkers of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen, and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product. Indaptus’ Decoy products have also produced significant single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management’s expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, our expectations and plans regarding the Phase 1 clinical trial of Decoy20, including the timing and design thereof; the plans and objectives of management for future operations; our research and development activities; and our beliefs regarding the efficacy of our product candidates and the Decoy platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “seek”, “target”, “will”, “project”, “forecast”, “continue” or “anticipate” or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: our limited operating history; the need for, and our ability to raise, additional capital given our lack of current cash flow; our clinical and preclinical development, which involves a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome; our incurrence of significant research and development expenses and other operating expenses, which may make it difficult for us to attain profitability; our pursuit of a limited number of research programs, product candidates and specific indications and failure to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or have a greater likelihood of success; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate; the market acceptance of our product candidates; our reliance on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials and perform other tasks; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture of our product candidates during clinical development; our ability to successfully commercialize Decoy20 or any future product candidates; our ability to obtain or maintain coverage and adequate reimbursement for our products; the impact of legislation and healthcare reform measures on our ability to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize Decoy20 and any future product candidates; product candidates of our competitors that may be approved faster, marketed more effectively, and better tolerated than our product candidates; our ability to adequately protect our proprietary or licensed technology in the marketplace; the impact of, and costs of complying with healthcare laws and regulations, and our failure to comply with such laws and regulations; information technology system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity; and unfavorable global economic conditions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

