WARSAW, Ind., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support of the 2023 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (“POSNA”) annual meeting this week in Nashville, Tennessee.



At the Annual Meeting the Company highlighted its growing portfolio of pediatric-specific solutions at its exhibit booth. The Company sponsored a sub-specialty session focused on hip dysplasia in pediatric patients. This session covered two extreme and regularly occurring situations, including stable dysplasia in infants as well as severe dysplasia and degeneration in adolescents. Additionally, the Company highlighted progress with the ApiFix non-fusion technology, hosting a workshop for current users of the system to share their experiences and best-practice, as well as discuss positive one-year ApiFix follow-up clinical data from 54 patients in the registry who are over one-year post surgery.

OrthoPediatrics has established a longer-term commitment to POSNA deepening its commitment to providing ongoing support of specialty symposiums and awarding educational grants and scholarships to attendees. The Company has elevated its sponsorship level and is now the only Emerald Sponsor of the organization.

OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, David Bailey, commented, “We are very excited to establish a larger commitment to POSNA following our long-standing collaboration with the prestigious society. This new multi-year commitment is of the highest level and is a further testament to our dedication to providing industry-leading clinical education and training. With over 1,500 members, POSNA continues to be an influential society for pediatric orthopedic surgeons, and we are proud to support the organization and its membership.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 48 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

