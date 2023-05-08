ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|24-Apr-23
|13,710
|€578.88
|€7,936,387
|25-Apr-23
|13,985
|€567.59
|€7,937,777
|26-Apr-23
|14,379
|€551.99
|€7,937,004
|27-Apr-23
|14,189
|€559.21
|€7,934,653
|28-Apr-23
|13,123
|€570.76
|€7,490,044
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
