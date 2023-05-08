BlackSky Releases Rare Satellite Image of Alleged Airship on Runway at Veiled Military Base in China

10 hours ago
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) released the first and only known public satellite image, according to a third-party intelligence analyst, of an alleged aerostat at the Korla East Test Site, China. The rare image was captured Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. local time and is one of only two images, from among more than 1,000 images collected over the duration of one year, that shows a likely airship on the ground.

“BlackSky has permanently changed how humanity will use space to deliver actionable intelligence,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Capturing this early morning image was only made possible after building the world’s first commercial high-frequency monitoring satellite constellation and AI-driven tasking and analytics platform.”

BlackSky’s first-of-a-kind commercial constellation provides reliable and dynamic hourly monitoring, up to 15 times a day from dawn until dusk.

“Continuous, around-the-clock monitoring gives our most demanding customers the unique ability to see anomalies, capture rare events and stay informed about critical areas of interest in real time,” O’Toole added.

The company delivers thousands of images and analytics every month to government organizations worldwide, delivering transparency and insights into border crossings, nuclear and port facilities, and other strategic and economically critical infrastructure at scale.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

