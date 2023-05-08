NETSOL Technologies Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CALABASAS, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

NETSOL management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-300-8521
International Dial-In: 412-317-6026

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the investor relations section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Toll-Free Replay Dial-In: 844-512-2921
International Replay Dial-In: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10178599

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyODQ0NyM1NTY1Mzc2IzIwMTg4MDU=
NETSOL-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.