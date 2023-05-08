Yeehaw! Portillo's Adds New Rodeo Burger to Menus Nationwide

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Portillo’s new thicker, crispier bacon gets stamp of approval from bacon experts – the residents of Bacon, Indiana

CHICAGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s ( PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food for the last 60 years, is inviting burger lovers to saddle up and enjoy the new Rodeo Burger. Available just in time for summer, the Rodeo Burger features Portillo’s classic 1/3-pound char-broiled burger on a Brioche bun, stacked with its new thicker, crispier bacon, thinly sliced red onion, onion rings, melted American cheese, and Portillo’s tangy BBQ sauce, making for a mouthwatering combination.

“Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better,” said Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of Strategy and Culinary. “We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it.”

The new Rodeo Burger is now available at all Portillo’s restaurants. In addition to dine-in, drive-thru and takeout, the Rodeo Burger is available for online ordering and delivery exclusively via the Portillo’s App and online at Portillos.com. Guests can also double the char-broiled goodness by ordering the Rodeo Burger as a double, adding a second all-beef patty to their burger.

In anticipation of the burger’s launch, the Portillo’s team brought the burger – and new bacon – to a community of bacon experts – the residents of Bacon, Indiana. Treating the town to burgers, the Bacon-ites loved the Rodeo Burger so much that they gave Portillo’s an honorary key to the city. See more on the “Bacon Rodeo” here.

To learn more about Portillo’s, please visit portillos.com, or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT PORTILLO’s
In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 75 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

CONTACT
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82f11ba5-cb1a-4d16-9572-8d31d68159dc

ti?nf=ODgyODUzNiM1NTY1NDY4IzIyMjE1NDU=
Portillo-s-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.