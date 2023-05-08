Zuora%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today launched its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report.

The second annual report underscores the creation of Zuora's global, cross-functional ESG leadership team to guide its overall strategy. This includes the development of publicly facing metrics and goals for “Human Capital Management,” “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” and “Environmental Management” that align to Zuora’s company values.

Zuora’s fiscal year 2023 ESG Impact Report highlights the following accomplishments:

Reached 100% renewable energy for Zuora’s global real estate footprint.

Maintained carbon neutrality for the second year in a row, reaffirming the company’s commitment moving forward.

Built a more inclusive and equitable team: 42% of Zuora employees self-identified as members from underrepresented groups, progressing toward the company’s goal to have 50% of its global workforce self-identify as members from underrepresented groups by the end of fiscal year 2025.*

Upheld Zuora’s Pledge 1% commitment: Zuora donated over $1 million to mission-aligned nonprofits around the world, and 81% of Zuora employees gave back through volunteer hours or company-matched donations.

Obtained ISO 27701 certification, a certification standard for privacy information management systems (PIMS) that helps protect privacy rights when an organization processes personal information.

“Zuora’s purpose is to help people subscribe to modern ways of doing business – ways that are better for people, better for companies and ultimately better for the planet,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “This inspires how we approach ESG authentically at Zuora, the progress we’ve made and our commitment to expanding these efforts.”

The report reiterates Zuora’s ESG focus areas and provides comprehensive updates to its ESG strategy and execution. As the company continues to scale, ESG will continue to be a top priority to drive long-term business success.

To access the full report, visit+here.

*For purposes of Zuora’s ESG Impact Report, underrepresented groups are currently defined as women globally and US-based employees who self-identify as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Native American or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

