Extra+Holidays, a booking site offering condo vacations at hotel prices, invites families to close the book on school year stress and take a “Bookcation” this summer. Available at 10 resorts across the U.S. and its territories, travelers receive a discount of 20% off select accommodations and a book-lover’s gift basket. Travelers who sign up for the free Insider+Extras instant rewards program at time of booking will also receive a $25 Amazon digital gift card redeemable for millions of books, eBooks and Audible audio books.

Launching today with travel by dates between now and August 31, 2023, the Extra Holidays “Bookcation” package encourages busy families to spend time reading together – or even to start chipping away at those summer reading lists. The promotion includes a 20% discount on qualifying accommodations at the following resorts:

Margaritaville Vacation Club St. Thomas – U.S. Virgin Islands

Shell Vacations Club Kona Coast – Kailua-Kona, Big Island, Hawaii

Club Wyndham Pagosa Springs – Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Club Wyndham Patriot’s Place – Williamsburg, Virginia

Club Wyndham Sea Gardens – Pompano Beach, Florida

Club Wyndham Shawnee Village – Poconos, Pennsylvania

Club Wyndham Fairfield Glade – Fairfield Glade, Tennessee

Club Wyndham Fairfield Bay – Fairfield Bay, Arkansas

WorldMark Palm Springs Plaza Resort and Spa – Palm Springs, California

WorldMark Havasu Dunes – Lake Havasu, Arizona

“The end of school can be a stressful time for families, which makes the thought of a summer getaway even sweeter,” said Heena Patel, Sr. Vice President, Global Rental Operations, Travel + Leisure Co. “No matter your age, vacation provides the perfect opportunity to unplug, relax and pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read for months. Unlike a standard hotel room, condo vacation accommodations feature multiple bedrooms and separate living space, providing enough room for everyone in the family to spread out and enjoy a little quiet time while they read.”

Upon arrival to their destination, qualifying travelers who book the promotion will receive a complimentary book-lover’s gift basket in their suite, featuring everything needed for the ultimate “Bookcation,” including:

An amber-hued book light to keep the blue light at bay

Bookish tote bag for toting books to the resort pool

Travel-inspired bookmarks for saving pages between vacation adventures

Literary postcards for sending vacation greetings to loved ones

1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring 50 bucket list books

Bananagrams game for vocabulary fun for all ages

$50 gift card for a snack (and wine) delivery

All travelers who sign up for the new Extra Holidays Insider+Extras rewards program at time of booking will receive a $25 digital Amazon gift card, which may be used to purchase a wide variety of traditional books, eBooks and audio books from the online retailer. The Insider Extras program is free to join and provides members with 20% off most future Extra Holidays bookings, plus instant rewards at sign up, as well as additional instant rewards every time they book a stay.

Extra Holidays offers accommodations at more than 500 condo-style resorts in over 250 top destinations around the world. Flexible resort accommodations offered by Extra Holidays feature one-, two- and three-bedrooms with spacious living and dining areas, plus partial or fully equipped kitchens and conveniences like a washer/dryer in certain suites. Many resorts also offer family-friendly amenities like lazy rivers, on-site sporting facilities and resort activity programs.

Interested travelers can learn more about the Reading Vacation promotion by visiting www.extraholidays.com%2Fpromotion%2Fbookcation.

About Extra Holidays

Extra Holidays specializes in offering condo vacations at hotel prices. With access to 500+ condo-style resorts across the world, travelers can spread out and relax for the same price or less than similar hotel stays. Backed by the world’s largest vacation ownership business at Wyndham Destinations, accommodations offered by Extra Holidays feature well-appointed condo-style suites, most with separate bedrooms, living/dining areas, partial or fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer, as well as activities programs and extraordinary amenities perfect for families and groups. Start your next vacation at www.extraholidays.com.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club+Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel+%2B+Leisure+GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

