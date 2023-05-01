Anthropologie Group Announces New Leadership Appointments

7 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2023

The Lifestyle Retailer Making C-Suite Changes to Set Path for Continued Growth

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie Group, the American lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce new leadership appointments to position itself for continued growth. The brand, which recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, will look to these key leaders to advance Anthropologie into its next phase of category development and market opportunities.

Anthropologie's Global Chief Executive Officer, Tricia Smith, announced the promotion of Anu Narayanan to President of Women's: Apparel, Accessories, Weddings, and Beauty. Since joining Anthropologie in 2018, Narayanan has led the women's apparel and accessory business, and with this role expansion, has taken ownership of the beauty and weddings categories. Under her leadership, her teams have delivered historical highs across sales and customer acquisition, and she has been a visionary leader in the development, execution, and achievement of Anthropologie's growth plans.

Another announcement coming from the Women's team is thatHolly Thrasher was named Chief Merchandising Officer of Apparel and Weddings. Thrasher joined Anthropologie in July of 2021 after 18 years at Nordstrom. She has been an instrumental leader on Narayanan's team overseeing digital merchandising advancement, product evolution, and leadership development, which has contributed greatly to the success of Anthropologie's apparel business. With this appointment Thrasher will take on the Wedding's category.

Additionally,Aaron Mutscheller will be joining Anthropologie Group as President of Anthropologie Home and Terrain. In this role, he will be responsible for Anthropologie's home and garden business across all channels of distribution. Mutscheller will lead design and buying, as well as production and global sourcing for the brand. He brings over two decades of proven experience in business development, brand strategy, product innovation, and operational excellence in the home retail and interiors space and has held leadership positions at Williams Sonoma, Serena & Lily, and most recently, Nickey Kehoe.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointments of our new leadership as we look to our next chapter of growth across our organization," said Tricia Smith, Global CEO of Anthropologie Group. "These leaders have extensive retail, merchandising, and business transformation experience and a deep understanding of the Anthropologie customer and brand. With our loyal community at the heart of every decision we make, I know that Anu, Holly, and Aaron will lead the teams to elevate, advance, and enhance our ever-evolving merchandising strategies."

About Anthropologie:

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. It takes pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding its customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, its product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. It reaches customers in over 100 countries and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contact:
Kate Haldy
Public Relations Director
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthropologie-group-announces-new-leadership-appointments-301811411.html

SOURCE Anthropologie

