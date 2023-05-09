BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Iveric Bio Inc. (Nasdaq – ISEE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Iveric Bio will be acquired by Astellas Pharma Inc. (“Astellas”). Iveric Bio shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of Iveric Bio they own for a total equity value of approximately US$5.9 billion.The investigation concerns whether the Iveric Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Astellas is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/iveric-bio-inc-nasdaq-isee/.

Midwest Holding Inc. (Nasdaq – MDWT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Midwest Holding will be acquired by Antarctica Capital (“Antarctica”). Midwest Holding shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Midwest Holding they own. The investigation concerns whether the Midwest Holding Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Antarctica is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/midwest-holding-inc-nasdaq-mdwt/.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – HOTH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Hoth will be acquired by Algorithm Sciences, Inc. (“Algorithm”). On a pro forma basis and based upon the number of shares of Hoth common stock to be issued in the merger, current Hoth shareholders are currently anticipated to own approximately 14% of the combined company and current Algorithm shareholders are currently anticipated to own approximately 86% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Hoth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Hoth shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hoth-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-hoth.

