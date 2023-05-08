Appen Limited (ASX: APX) today announced the appointment of Helen Johnson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 May 2023. Appen’s current CFO, Kevin Levine, will remain with the business in an advisory role until 1 September 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Helen Johnson, Chief Financial Officer at Appen (Photo: Business Wire)

Helen brings with her a wealth of experience of more than 25 years leading finance organizations across a variety of industries, including privately held IT Managed Service providers, medium sized public healthcare and financial services companies, and Fortune 500 ranked publicly traded corporations in the IT industry. In her most recent role as CFO of North America for Insight Enterprises, Inc., she was charged with CFO leadership for more than $7 billion of Insight’s $9 billion in revenues for nearly a nine-year tenure.

Prior to her 14 years at Insight, she served as Senior Vice President, Treasurer for eFunds Corporation, a publicly traded, multi-national enterprise that delivers electronic payments and risk management solutions.

Helen will be based out of Appen’s offices in North America.

“I am excited for Helen to join the Appen executive leadership team as our new CFO. With a background in IT software, hardware and services industry, Helen will be instrumental in helping us accelerate our shift towards an AI platform business model. Helen’s experience operating in complex global environments and proven track record of profitable business growth, prudent financial controls and building winning teams will be a tremendous asset to Appen,” commented Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen.

Appen Chair, Richard Freudenstein, said that the Board of Appen was excited by Helen’s appointment and was looking forward to working with her on the executive team to drive the Appen strategy in 2023 and beyond. “Helen brings nearly 30 years of finance experience primarily with publicly traded, global businesses. Her broad background in corporate finance, including leading global teams in turnaround and growth scenarios, makes her the ideal candidate to partner with the board and Armughan in the next phase of Appen’s transformation.”

Commenting on her appointment, Helen Johnson said,“I have a passion for building teams and delivering results. I am honored to join Armughan and the team to realize on the strategic opportunity ahead for Appen.”

Mr. Freudenstein thanked Kevin Levine for his leadership of Appen over the past seven years.

“On behalf of the Appen Board, I want to thank Kevin for his extensive contributions to Appen over his more than 7 years as CFO. I want to acknowledge Kevin’s role in helping to grow the business from around US$60 million revenue in 2015 to around US$388 million. In particular, his building and execution of scalable, repeatable and cost-effective back office systems and processes, that have supported a 10x increase in transaction volume and significant geographical expansion, as well as setting up the necessary governance and compliance functions to support the company through huge periods of growth,” said Appen Chair, Richard Freudenstein.

About Appen

Appen is a global market leader in data for the AI Lifecycle. With over 25 years of experience in data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation by humans, we enable organisations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence systems.

Our expertise includes a global crowd of more than 1 million skilled contractors who speak over 235 languages, in over 70,000 locations and 170 countries, and the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform. Our products and services give leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, healthcare, and governments the confidence to launch world-class AI products.

Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices globally.

