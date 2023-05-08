Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock in the amount of $0.37 per share, representing a 9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 29, 2023.

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with focus on the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005577/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership