United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (“the Company”), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the close of the market, and will conduct its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company invites interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Monday, May 15, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): 877-445-9755

(International): 201-493-6744

Participants are asked to dial-in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: UIHC+First+Quarter+2023+Conference+Call+Webcast.

The webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Founded in 1999, United Insurance Holdings Corp. is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005607/en/