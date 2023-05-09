



May 2, 2023



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. P.T. in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

