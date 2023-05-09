SunHydrogen Joins Forces with Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri in Mid-Continent Clean Hydrogen Hub Proposal to Usher In a Clean Hydrogen Future

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA BARBARA, CA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. ( HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced its commitment to the Mid-Continent Clean Hydrogen Hub (MCH2) jointly formed by the states of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced the selection of 33 public-private teams – picked from a larger list of 79 contenders – as the strongest candidates in the competition for up to $7 billion in federal funding through the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. MCH2 was among this shortlist of selected teams.

SunHydrogen will be supporting MCH2’s application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs grant as the Company has been deemed vital to MCH2. Specifically, SunHydrogen has been designated as having peripheral activities that contribute to the success of MCH2 and impact the overall emissions or economics of the proposed hub.

Funded through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program is designed to create networks of hydrogen producers, consumers and local connective infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier that can deliver or store tremendous amounts of energy, the DOE states. The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program is also part of the DOE’s larger Hydrogen Shot initiative, which seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade.

By leveraging its expertise in solar hydrogen production technologies, SunHydrogen believes it can make a significant contribution to the success of the Mid-Continent Hydrogen Hub.

If MCH2 is funded, SunHydrogen is committed to working closely with key stakeholders in the Mid-Continent region including industry leaders, academic institutions and government agencies to create a regional hydrogen ecosystem that will promote the production, storage and distribution of clean hydrogen. With strong connections to Iowa, SunHydrogen looks forward to working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, one of the key partners of MCH2.

"We believe this initiative has tremendous potential to drive the adoption of renewable hydrogen across a range of industries including transportation, energy and manufacturing,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “By working together, we can create a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.
SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Similar to solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free vehicles, ships, data centers, aircrafts and more. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyOTE4MyM1NTY3NTE3IzUwMDA1MDM3Mg==
SUNHYDROGEN-INC-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.