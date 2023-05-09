Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources, announced executive participation in the following industry conferences in May:

Macquarie Australia Conference – Sydney Australia, May 2-4

– Sydney Australia, May 2-4 Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference – Boston, Massachusetts, May 9-10

Boston, Massachusetts, May 9-10 Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration – New York, New York, May 9

New York, New York, May 9 Canaccord Genuity Global Metals & Mining Conference – Palm Desert, California, May 10-12

Palm Desert, California, May 10-12 Deutsche Bank NDR – virtual, May 15

virtual, May 15 Evercore Battery Metals Conference – New York, New York, May 17

New York, New York, May 17 B. Riley 23 rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference – Beverly Hills, California, May 24-25

– Beverly Hills, California, May 24-25 KeyBanc 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Boston, Massachusetts, May 30-June 1

Piedmont President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Phillips said updating the industry and investors on Piedmont’s global portfolio of lithium projects is particularly timely given the Company’s potential for near-term revenue generation. “We are keenly focused on first commercial shipments from North American Lithium, targeted for Q3, and we look forward to bringing these lithium resources to the market through our offtake agreements with Tesla and LG Chem. We are pleased with the project economics demonstrated by the Tennessee Lithium definitive feasibility study as we advance toward a definitive feasibility study for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project and the permitting and approval process for Carolina Lithium.”

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL; ASX:A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter %3Ci%3E%40PiedmontLithium%3C%2Fi%3E and visit %3Ci%3Ewww.piedmontlithium.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

Piedmont Lithium Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of or as described in securities legislation in the United States and Australia, including statements regarding exploration, development, and construction activities of Sayona Mining, Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont; current plans for Piedmont's mineral and chemical processing projects; strategy; and strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other risk factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual timing of events, results, performance or achievements and other factors to be materially different from the future timing of events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

