AccuStem Sciences Announces Extension of its US Patent Application for SPARE Test for Patients with Breast Cancer

May 02, 2023
LONDON and PHOENIX, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. ( ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that it is taking an extension of time to respond to a formality notice for application 17/907,601 with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent, “Methods And Kits For Determining The Risk Of Breast Cancer Recurrence,” covers a methodology combining the results of the 20-gene StemPrintER test with certain clinical factors to better stratify patients with early stage breast cancer according to their recurrence risk. Studies have shown that StemPrintER is highly prognostic, with “high stemness” patients up to 4 times as likely to experience a distant recurrence as “low stemness” patients. The addition of clinical factors to StemPrintER output appears to improve the strong performance of StemPrintER, especially in relation to identifying a patient’s need for chemotherapy.

“This patent application covers yet another important dimension of the StemPrintER platform and provides additional protection to our proprietary assets,” said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem. “We believe the addition of clinical factors to StemPrintER will enable physicians to make more effective treatment decisions for their patients from surgery through chemotherapy.”

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making. For more information, please visit www.accustem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in AccuStem Sciences, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

