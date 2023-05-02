PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that the SocketScan S550 is compatible with the CIPURSE™ card standard.

CIPURSE is an open international security standard defined by the Open Standard for Public Transport (OSPT) Alliance to ensure transit system and payment interoperability. CIPURSE addresses the problem of single-vendor proprietary standards used in transport ticketing systems, which limits the competition among system component suppliers.

All CIPURSE-certified products offer secured, hardware-based storage of AES-128 keys enabling 3-pass mutual authentication and secured communication. Now, Socket Mobile's SocketScan S550 NFC Mobile Wallet Reader meets the ISO 14443 Type A and ISO 14443 Type B requirements under the CIPURSE standards.

"Socket Mobile has always been devoted to creating certified products that meet international data capture standards. Gaining CIPURSE certification for the SocketScan S550 has ensured a new level of quality and simplified support for our developers creating contactless applications," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Our goal is to seek certification and provide support for all card standards, as this allows developers to support the broadest contactless portfolio with a single reader with no support gaps. We'll continue seeking additional certifications in the future and upholding a high level of quality and support for our developers."

Socket Mobile's S550 underwent a series of tests conducted by the OSPT Alliance Lab to ensure it meets the CIPURSE standard. Infineon, a member of the OSPT Alliance, is a world leader in providing security solutions that serve applications providing contactless technology. The company creates solutions for rising security demands surrounding smart card applications for mobile communication, payment, government identification, and transport ticketing. With the OSPT Alliance's testing and support, Socket Mobile's S550 has been certified under CIPURSE's open international security standards.

The SocketScan S550 combines the latest 13.56 MHz contactless technology with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and is built for easy and painless integration into apps. The S550 is NFC Forum, Apple VAS, Google Pay, and now CIPURSE certified and is the ideal reader for numerous loyalty programs, closed-loop payments, age verification via mobile driver's licenses (mDL), ticket verification systems, and countless other applications.

Developer access to the S550 is through CaptureSDK, which allows app providers to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and give their end users the freedom to choose the best data reader for each customer's requirements. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, S550 can be utilized immediately.

CIPURSE™ is a trademark of OSPT (Open Standard for Public Transport) Alliance. To learn more about CIPURSE™, visit the OSPT™ Alliance webpage.

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at https://www.infineon.com/.

