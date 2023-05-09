TimberTech+by+AZEK, one of the world’s leading brands for beautiful, sustainable, high-performance wood-alternative decking and outdoor living products, announced today that its Advanced PVC Decking line was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Sustainable Innovation Awards.

The Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Awards recognize brands that are producing products in smarter, more sustainable ways, offering innovative solutions that simplify making greener choices at home and support homeowners in living a more sustainable life.

“This decking proved extremely durable and low-maintenance in our tests, thanks to TimberTech’s material science expertise and capped-polymer technology,” says Dan DiClerico, director of the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute. DiClerico also noted that TimberTech’s decking is one of the most aesthetically pleasing wood-alternative decking products to have come through Good Housekeeping Labs.

The game-changing low-maintenance decking solution for outdoor living spaces, TimberTech+Advanced+PVC+Decking by AZEK delivers a realistic wood look with unparalleled performance. Plus, it is sustainably made from approximately 60% recycled content – by far the highest percentage of recycled content available in the PVC decking market today – making it more environmentally sustainable over its lifecycle than both composite decking and traditional wood decking, including exotic hardwoods like Ipe, according to the results of our life cycle assessment studies. TimberTech’s Advanced PVC Decking features unbeatable moisture resistance, fade resistance, and a barefoot-friendly surface that is splinter free and slip-resistant. Also a better choice for fire zones, TimberTech’s Advanced PVC collections pass tests for slowing flame spread, offering a Class A Flame Spread Rating, WUI compliance, or both. The TimberTech Advanced PVC line is manufactured with post-industrial and post-consumer waste such as old vinyl siding from homes, PVC pipe and window trim and is recyclable through AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE Recycling program at end-of-life.

“It is an honor to have TimberTech Advanced PVC decking recognized by Good Housekeeping as a leader in both innovation and sustainability. Engineered using mainly recycled plastics to deliver an unrivaled combination of real-wood aesthetics, durability and low-maintenance, TimberTech products are backed by leading warranties and outperform wood every time,” said Sam Toole, AZEK’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Not only have our products saved the equivalent of three million trees since 2001, but together with our parent company, AZEK, we diverted approximately 500 million pounds of scrap and waste from landfills in fiscal year 2022 alone. We have a goal to use one billion pounds of waste and scrap each year by the end of 2026, and the recognition from independent organizations like Good Housekeeping further validate that we can and will revolutionize our industry to create a more sustainable future.”

The Good Housekeeping Institute Labs pros and sustainability field experts evaluated product submissions on energy, water, and waste reductions, recycled content, and recyclability as well as corporate social responsibility efforts, and more. Over the span of several months, the products were also tested firsthand on factors like ease of use, comfort, durability, and product efficacy during intended use to ensure that they would perform in real life. The full list of award winners can be found on https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fa42959481%2Fsustainable-innovation-awards-2023%2F.

For more information on TimberTech and its portfolio of products, visit TimberTech.com or follow @TimberTech on Instagram for outdoor living inspiration.

ABOUT THE AZEK® COMPANY

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently awarded and recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality, aesthetics and sustainability, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named a Gamechanger in ESG by CohnReznick, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and a winner of the 2023 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For more information about TimberTech, visit TimberTech.com. For more information on The AZEK Company and its full line of products, visit azekco.com.

