Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, and S&P Global Mobility, today announced a first-to-market solution to measure vehicle service campaign effectiveness. Viant has integrated service-level measurement alongside sales-level data into its DSP, enabling auto advertisers and their retailers to better understand the impact of dedicated service campaigns on their media investments and return on ad spend (ROAS). This is an important capability to support auto manufacturers for whom service is comprising a larger share of revenue, in the face of ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges.

“This groundbreaking solution powers online and offline insights by leveraging deterministic ID matching to improve targeting accuracy, in-flight optimization, and measurement, for both sales and service transactions, providing a more comprehensive campaign performance picture for marketers and brands in the auto industry,” said Tom Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Viant.

Through this integration, Viant and S&P Global Mobility partnered with a leading global auto manufacturer to create a+first-of-its-kind+study measuring service campaign conversions. Leveraging Polk Signals’ measurement solution, Viant was able to demonstrate a +35% lift in service transactions and increased purchase rate for the leading auto manufacturer.

“In a climate where auto sales have been impacted by inventory constraints, service has become an increasingly important revenue stream for automotive brands,” said Joe Kyriakoza, VP and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. “Working with Viant to deliver an inventive, unique offering which helps advertisers better evaluate the impact of service campaigns, creates better returns for clients in all automotive tiers.”

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

