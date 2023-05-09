FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May:



Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Location: Boston, Mass.

EF Hutton Global Conference

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Location: New York, N.Y.

Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Location: Virtual

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Location: Boston, Mass.

Presentation: 10:10 AM ET

Webcast link: Available here

B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: [email protected]

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

Phone: (323) 240-5796

Email: [email protected]