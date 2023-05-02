COMSovereign Expands Latin American Business and Sales Capabilities Through New Reseller Agreement with CLAdirect

TUCSON, Ariz., May 2, 2023

CLAdirect Supports Public and Private Networks Operated by Tier-One, Government, and Enterprise Customers in Over 10 Countries

TUCSON, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that it has added CLAdirect, a leading wireless connectivity and solutions provider serving public and private network operators throughout Latin America, as a new business partner.

Founded in 1997, CLAdirect currently serves an array of government and commercial customers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with innovative solutions for business and advanced infrastructures leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Through 10 in-country offices, CLAdirect uniquely combines local expertise with wide geographic distribution capabilities. COMSovereign and CLAdirect have worked together previously providing wireless connectivity solutions to several large network operators, especially in Mexico, where the Company's DragonWave and Fastback Networks radios have received governmental certification. The two companies have collaborated on several new projects including delivering last-mile connectivity in rural areas and providing critical bandwidth capacity in support of large outdoor sporting events.

Keith Kaczmarek, Chief Revenue Officer of COMSovereign Holding Corp. said, "We are pleased to expand our relationship with CLAdirect who have been successful in their efforts to reach new customers in Latin America. We believe CLAdirect will be an important partner, assisting us in quickly capitalizing on the need for reliable wireless connectivity solutions throughout Mexico and Latin America."

"COMSovereign's DragonWave and Fastback radios have long been a trusted solution for wireless connectivity thanks to nearly two decades of field-proven reliability, delivering high-performance and unmatched ease of setup. These unique attributes make DragonWave and Fastback radios an ideal wireless connectivity solution for our customers who are eagerly adding capacity to their public and private networks to meet surging demand," added Alberto Gross, CEO at CLAdirect.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About CLAdirect
CLAdirect is a Technology Solutions Provider with expertise in designing and implementing cutting edge infrastructure and business solutions across the Americas, for vertical industries such as: Telcos, Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality and more. Our flexibility and wide coverage, based on our regional presence spanning more than 10 countries in the region, and a high-profile group of professionals, allow us to develop the most innovative and efficient portfolio of solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of each client.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

