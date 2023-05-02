HINO TRUCKS PARTNERS TO DISTRIBUTE BATTERY ELECTRIC HEAVY DUTY TRACTORS

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Trucks has signed a distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus to exclusively distribute a complete battery electric tractor. This tractor will utilize Hexagon Purus' proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and the vehicle-level software and is developed to operate on Hino's XL 4x2 tractor cab chassis.

During the ACT Expo Show, Hino Trucks displayed an early development prototype of this said vehicle. Production of this electric heavy-duty model tractor is projected to begin the last part of 2024, and will be distributed & serviced exclusively through select qualifying dealers within Hino Trucks' U.S. network.

Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks, said, "Earlier this year, we debuted two new electric vehicles - the Hino Class 5 M5e cab over and Class 6 L6e conventional model. Recent regulations address the need for further reductions in emissions for the transportation sector in the U.S., and will ultimately drive future demand for several classes of zero-emissions commercial vehicles. Our exclusive distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus expands Hino Trucks' capability to distribute BEV's in both the medium- and heavy-duty space as we continue to invest in BEV adoption as the landscape continues to evolve."

These new BEV's produced by Hexagon Purus will have the same proven reliability and features that customers expect from Hino Trucks including superior cab visibility and advanced frame strength all through select qualifying dealers within Hino Truck's distribution network including after sales service and warranty. While production specifications are not yet released, targeted applications will see a full day's use on a single charge.

"Hino has been an important zero-emission technology development partner for Hexagon Purus in North America for several years, and as a development partner in Hino's Battery Electric Vehicle program, we are thrilled to continue building on that strong relationship in the years to come", says Todd Sloan, EVP of Hexagon Purus.

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino is developing a full range of electric vehicles to meet growing customer demand. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of over 240 dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=DE87324&sd=2023-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-trucks-partners-to-distribute-battery-electric-heavy-duty-tractors-301812701.html

SOURCE Hino Trucks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE87324&Transmission_Id=202305020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE87324&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.