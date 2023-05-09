US Nuclear Exhibiting at Two New Conferences: Homeland Security and Hazmat

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire– US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) is excited to announce that they will be attending and exhibiting at two new upcoming conferences: the first on HAZMAT response and the second on Homeland Security. US Nuclear recently resumed their trade show sales program earlier this year, showcasing best-selling products and meeting with customers and investors, and it has been very successful having attended three shows so far this year. The two newest conferences are on homeland security and hazardous materials, two rapidly expanding markets for US Nuclear who offer unique products that are in high demand, such as instrumented drones with hazmat sensors, emergency air and water quality monitors, and a hazardous material detector with an expandable library of 700+ chemicals.

Details on the two new conferences US Nuclear is scheduled to participate in:

1. HAZMAT 2023, held June 8-11, 2023 at the Baltimore Hilton: Four-day event about HAZMAT response including transportation, safety, weapons of mass destruction, gear, mass decontamination terrorism, bioterrorism, with a focus on HAZMAT detection and identification, two areas US Nuclear excels in.

2. National Homeland Security Conference, held July 24-27 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago: This conference brings together professionals from the largest metropolitan areas in Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Fire and Emergency Management, and more to learn more about new information, technology, and equipment.

US Nuclear’s product line also includes doorway, roadway, and handheld hazmat monitors that are the perfect tools for these two groups and should garner significant interest, especially in the wake of all the toxic disasters occurring lately.

For more information about these shows or meeting US Nuclear there, please contact [email protected].

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]
http://usnuclearcorp.com
http://tech-associates.com
http://overhoff.com


