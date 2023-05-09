Qualigen Therapeutics' Pan-RAS Inhibitor Program Highlighted in Two Abstracts at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting

Abstracts Feature Preclinical Data in (1) Pancreatic Cancer and (2) Luminal B Breast Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, announces that two abstracts featuring the Company’s pan-RAS inhibitor program will be included in the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting Abstract Book. The first abstract shown below was also accepted as a poster to be presented during the ASCO annual meeting to be held June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago.

Michael Poirier, Qualigen's Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our novel pan-RAS inhibitor program continues to gain recognition in the scientific community, and the upcoming presentation of data at the ASCO 2023 conference is another important step representing continued confirmation of our discovery and development approach in collaboration with the University of Louisville (UofL) Research Foundation. We remain on track toward identifying a lead candidate later this year.”

The two abstracts, which can be found in the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting Abstract Book include:

Title: Impact of novel pan-RAS inhibitors on efficacy and resistance to AMG-510 and MRTX-1133 in pancreatic cancer cell lines
Authors/Affiliation: Arshad, et. al. Qualigen, Inc. and University of Louisville

Title: A novel pan-RAS inhibitor for luminal B breast cancer
Authors/Affiliation: Arshad, et. al., Qualigen, Inc. and University of Louisville

Qualigen’s pan-RAS inhibitor program is a family of small molecules designed to prevent mutated RAS gene proteins from binding to their effector proteins. Exclusively in-licensed from UofL, compounds from this discovery engine have been shown to impact tumor growth in multiple in vivo models. Qualigen is evaluating promising compounds generated from this partnership in various RAS-driven advanced solid tumors such as pancreatic, breast, colorectal, and lung cancers.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, while also commercializing diagnostics. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within Qualigen’s family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

