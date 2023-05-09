Alpha+and+Omega+Semiconductor+Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, and digital power products, today announced the release of 600V αMOS7™ Super Junction MOSFETs Family. αMOS7™ is AOS’ next generation high voltage MOSFET, designed to meet the high efficiency and high-density needs of servers, workstations, telecom rectifiers, solar Inverters, EV charging, motor drives and industrial power applications.

Today’s Server power supply requires Titanium efficiency, which translates to more than 98.5% peak efficiency on both PFC and LLC stages. Active-Bridges and Bridgeless designs are easy-to-implement solutions; however, switching and driving losses, especially at light load, are still the main problems designers face. Existing technologies limited by large cell pitches and charges could hardly meet such requirements.

Next-gen SJ technologies with reduced charge but also enough robustness is in demand. Low Qrr and Trr for LLC and PSFB applications are also a must during transient and abnormal situations. AOS αMOS7™ High Voltage SJ MOSFET is the best answer for above needs.

For Solar applications, low ohmic SMD devices are becoming the new standards, aiming for reduced form factors through utilizing 3D mechanical and thermal designs. αMOS7™ provides a wide Rdson granularity and SMD package choices, such as DFN, TOLL, and Top-cooling variants.

For low Fsw applications such as Solid-State Relays or Active Bridges, FETs must meet specific SOA requirements to sustain surge and in-rush currents. αMOS7™ ensures low Rdson’s temperature coefficient and ruggedness for transient voltage and current overstresses.

The first product released – AOK050V60A7+is a 600V 50mohm αMOS7 low ohmic device with the industry-standard TO-247 package tailored for today’s high-power AC/DC, DC/DC, and Solar Inverter stages. As the EU ERP Lot9 regulation pushes the efficiency of single PSUs to Titanium level, AOS αMOS7™ 600V low ohmic family provides an ideal solution for single, interleaved, dual boost, totem-pole, and Vienna PFCs, as well as other hard-switching topologies. The optimized capacitance of AOK050V60A7 will provide customers excellent switching performances, with fast turn-on/turn-off behaviors, while avoiding the risks of self-turn-on or shoot-through. The 50mohm device will be followed by our upcoming 32mohm, 40mohm, 65mohm, and 105mohm devices.

“The new charge balance structure makes it possible to further reduce the active area up to 50%, compared to αMOS5™, our existing solution. In general, αMOS7™ is an industry-leading high voltage SJ solution designed to address both efficiency-driven and cost-driven markets,” said Richard Zhang, Senior Director of Product Line and Global Power Supply businesses at AOS.

Technical Highlights

Low Ohmic device with ultra-low switching losses

Rugged Body Diode and FRD options (Reduced Qrr) available for more demanding use cases

Rugged SOA and in-rush current capability for Solid-State Relay and Active Bridge applications

Optimized for both High Power and Low Power SMPSes, Solar Inverters, and EV DC Charging applications.

Pricing and Availability

The AOK050V60A7 (600V 50mOhm TO-247) is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 26 weeks. The unit price starts at US$9.27 in 1,000-unit quantities.

