Fluent, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the First Quarter 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 15, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on May 15, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET to review its First Quarter 2023 results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Following the completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please connect via this link. The replay will be available for one year, via the Investor Relations Page on the Fluent website.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc ( FLNT) is a leader in customer acquisition, leveraging its direct response expertise to drive engagement and power discovery for leading brands. Backed by proprietary data science, Fluent connects audiences of data-rich consumers to targeted offers, allowing them to find new opportunities, content, ​and products that enhance their lives. Established in 2010, ​and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts have invested over $1B in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience available through 500+ DSPs, DMPs, online publishers, and programmatic platforms. For more information, visit http://www.fluentco.com/

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyOTY1NCM1NTY4ODI2IzIwODE3MDE=
Fluent-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.