NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chairman and CEO of Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA, Financial), Aristides Pittas discussed with Anna Wichmann of Capital Link TV on the occasion of the recently announced delivery of the first newbuilding vessel, the M/V Gregos. During the interview, the CEO outlined Euroseas’ newbuilding program, fleet renewal and business strategy as well as the container sector outlook.



Interview Highlights

Technological and operational advantages of the newbuilding program – fleet optimization

The new financing framework of sustainable linked loans

Euroseas’ balanced chartering strategy aimed to provide staggered charter expirations and steady cash flows

Global economy outlook and container sector prospects

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://youtu.be/yw4NSSrNxTo

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 56,061 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.

For more information, visit: www.euroseas.gr

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts and presentations. All these, including the one mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT

For more information on the please email [email protected] or call +1 212 661-7566.