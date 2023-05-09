CAMPBELL, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. ( AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced Tenstorrent has licensed Ncore and FlexNoC interconnect IP for its AI chiplet systems. The flexible network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect meets the demanding time-to-market and performance requirements needed to deliver the future generation of AI solutions for edge devices, edge servers and cloud servers.



Tenstorrent combines AI and RISC-V computing together to deliver highly customized, high-performance chiplet and computing solutions that are tailored to specific workloads and applications. By using chiplets to create modular, scalable systems and RISC-V to design custom processors and accelerators, developers can create cost-effective multi-chip components and server systems that deliver powerful performance and next-level energy efficiency.

“We are happy to share that we are partnering with Arteris to use Ncore and FlexNoC IP in our next-generation product," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. “The combination of performance and features made it a great choice for both our AI chips and our high-performance RISC-V CPUs. The Arteris team and IP solved our on-chip network problems so we can focus on building our next-generation AI and RISC-V CPU products."

"Tenstorrent’s next-generation AI computing will further push the envelope on high-end RISC-V deep learning, which requires high-bandwidth, low-latency heterogeneous compute with interconnects to optimize data flow and overall performance," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "Our silicon-proven IP technology is built to meet the demands of such AI and ML solutions, fueling the next wave of innovation.”

Arteris' cache coherent and non-coherent NoC IPs are highly configurable, ensuring high-performance data movement across CPU workloads. With its advanced features such as congestion management, quality of service (QoS) and error detection and correction, Ncore and FlexNoC enable low-latency, power-efficient communication between CPU clusters, resulting in high performance and productivity.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.

