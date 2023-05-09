Agora Launches Real-Time Transcription Solution

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agora’s new solution provides the fastest automated transcription capabilities, making audio and video more accessible

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora’s Real-Time Transcription solution. The solution provides developers with the fastest, most accurate, and affordable automated transcription, and subtitling capabilities that can be easily integrated into any app or service.

Traditional transcription services face challenges which limit their value, such as inaccurate results when transcribing voice to text in noisy environments, not understanding heavily accented speech, and the inability to accurately transcribe real-time conversations between multiple people where there is overlapping speech. Agora’s Real-Time Transcription solution meets customer demand to solve these challenges while being more accurate and cost effective than other top speech-to-text vendors. Key features include:

  • Live Transcription: Transcribe real-time audio and video to include captions to improve audience reach and experience.
  • Speaker Labeling: Easily label who said what with a speaker dropdown to ensure accurate speaker information with the transcription.
  • Searchable Transcripts: Search for words, phrases, and themes across all transcripts. Leverage transcript as input to ChatGPT or other generative AI solutions.
  • Recording Captioning: Play back audio or video recordings with closed captions (CC).
  • Channel-Based Transcription: Transcribe with multiple active hosts in a channel deliver a transcript to all participants while only paying for the channel duration—not the number of users or speakers.

"The launch of our new Real-Time Transcription solution provides instant audio transcription to developers and brands, allowing them to boost accessibility and discoverability for their end users,” said Tony Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Agora. “This powerful cloud-based technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with any app or service.”

While closed captioning makes any audio or video content more accessible, the real-time nature of Agora’s solution extends that accessibility to live audio and video. The transcription service provides instant subtitles for any live meeting, conference, event, cast, or video stream—while enabling other essential services such as content moderation. The solution scales from one-to-one video calls to many-to-many streaming, and can support transcription with up to 100 people in an audio chat group. In addition to increasing accessibility for people with hearing impairments or difficulty understanding a spoken language, Real-Time Transcription improves the discoverability of audio and video content without the need for replay.

Real-Time Transcription can be applied across a wide variety of industries to improve user experience and reach larger audiences. Universities can provide students with real-time captions and automatically log notes for virtual lectures. Retail brands can now reach a wider audience and improve discoverability in live shopping experiences. Call centers can quickly extract important information from customer conversations. And enterprises can provide real-time automated notes in meetings to keep everyone aligned in a remote work environment.

"Any industry that is reaching their audience or customers through audio or video will benefit from Real-Time Transcription technology,” said Zhao. "We're excited to see the impact our solution will have on improving engagement with audiences everywhere."

Agora’s Real-Time Transcription solution is currently in public beta, with general availability planned for Q3 2023.

For more information about Real-Time Transcription, please visit: https://www.agora.io/en/products/real-time-transcription/.

For more information about Agora, please visit: https://www.agora.io

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

PR Contact:
Matt Herman
[email protected]
205-549-1148

ti?nf=ODgyOTU4MSM1NTY4NjExIzUwMDA4Mjk0NQ==
Agora.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.