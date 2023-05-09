authID to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EDT

DENVER, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [ AUID] a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro, and Chief Financial Officer Annie Pham will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants can pre-register in advance of the call to receive the dial in number and a PIN, which cannot be shared with others.

About authID® Inc.

At authID ( AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.

authID Media Contact

Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
[email protected]

