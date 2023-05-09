ChromaDex+Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) (“the Company”) a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results and provide a general business update on Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-330-2446

Conference ID: 4126168

Webcast link: ChromaDex+First+Quarter+2023+Earnings+Conference+Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-770-2030

Replay ID: 4126168

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional financial information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005490/en/