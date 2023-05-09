SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alico, Inc. ( ALCO)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") ( ALCO) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Alico holding shares before February 4, 2021, you may have standing to hold Alico harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico's deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company's financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current long-term Charles River Laboratories shareholder, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed they received a subpoena from the Justice Department related to an investigation into illegal importation of nonhuman primates. The company said it intends to “fully cooperate” with the investigators, and will stop receiving nonhuman primates from Cambodia, for an undetermined time. It was also stated that, “there is currently no global source to replace the supply of nonhuman primates from Cambodia. So the current supply situation will result in study delays in the company’s safety assessment business and have a negative impact on 2023 revenue and earnings.”

Dutch Bros Inc. (: BROS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) (: BROS) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Dutch Bros holding shares before March 1, 2022, you may have standing to hold Dutch Bros harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Catalent, Inc. (: CTLT)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent" or the "Company") (: CTLT) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Catalent shares before August 30, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: a) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); b) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; c) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; d) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the class period.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.