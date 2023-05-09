AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms ( VITL) has selected GUT Miami – a creative independent ad agency – as Agency of Record to help drive the next chapter of disruptive brand growth. GUT specializes in bold and long-term brand building work for brave clients and brands who want to embrace a bravery journey, helping them shape cultural conversations with a “no gut, no glory” mentality.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with GUT’s wildly talented crew to continue building the Vital Farms brand,” said Kathryn McKeon, Chief Marketing Officer, Vital Farms . “We look for thought partners who share our values and have a track record of fantastic work that’s culturally relevant. GUT approaches creative with courage, transparency, and intuition and they think holistically about our business and how to meet our consumers where they are.”

“Vital Farms is an incredible brand, and we're excited to work with a client who truly cares about bringing creative ideas to life that are bold and culturally-relevant, with our shared goals ultimately being to continue building brand awareness and brand love for them in the long-term,” said Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT . “We are up to the challenge and excited to team up to make those dreams a reality.”

"Vital Farms is a brave creative client eager to play in culture, while also building more brand love, awareness and trust among consumers nationwide," said Ricardo Casal, NA CCO & Partner, GUT . "They’re also the definition of what it means to be a gutsy client, having already worked with us on a fun, culturally relevant Valentine's Day campaign, which was developed in less than a week from conception to execution."

While the official relationship just kicked off, Vital Farms and GUT hatched their first campaign together with "Put an Egg On It" on Valentine’s Day to drive brand awareness when the whole world was talking about eggs, but few were talking about egg brands. A trifecta of content — an ad with couples “popping the question” with an egg, a contest to win a lifetime supply of eggs, and an open letter from Vital Farms’ CEO on the state of the industry — laid the brand at the center of the egg-flation conversation. The brand-right balance of playful, witty creative and mindful commentary on egg pricing and supply brought both levity and transparency to the timely topic.

The campaign hero film ran on Hulu, YouTube, TikTok, and digital billboards the week of Valentine’s Day, generating millions of impressions and positive engagement. One TikToker commented , “this is better than any Super Bowl ad.”

ABOUT VITAL FARMS: Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

ABOUT GUT: GUT is an award-winning global independent creative network with offices in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Amsterdam, created on the foundation of three essential values: Courage, Transparency, and above all, Intuition. Since its founding in 2018 by Anselmo Ramos and Gaston Bigio, GUT’s strength has been to help brands generate a disproportionate amount of buzz, infiltrate pop culture, influence behaviors, create brand love long term, and ultimately help solve brands’ biggest business challenges. The GUT Network has also won multiple accolades at the industry’s most prestigious award shows, including at Cannes Lions, where it became the #2 Independent Network of the Year. https://www.gut.agency/

